Two people were hospitalised early on Sunday following a traffic accident in Dingli.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ir-Rabat at 2.15am.

A VW Polo that was being driven by a 28-year-old woman who lives in Marsascala collided with an Alfa Romeo Giulietta that was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Dingli.

Both drivers were given first aid by a medical team on site and were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The man suffered slight injuries, the woman grievous.

The police are investigating.