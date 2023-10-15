Two people were hospitalised early on Sunday following a traffic accident in Dingli.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ir-Rabat at 2.15am.

A VW Polo that was being driven by a 28-year-old woman who lives in Marsascala collided with an Alfa Romeo Giulietta that was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Dingli.

Both drivers were given first aid by a medical team on site and were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The man suffered slight injuries, the woman grievous. 

The police are investigating.

 

