A man and a woman were grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Għajnsielem.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Borġ Għarib at 10.45am.
The 61-year-old man, who is from Nadur, was driving a Kia Pride that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Tercel driven by the woman, 43, of Xagħra.
A nine-year-old girl was also in the Tercel.
The three people were taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance but the girl did not suffer any injuries. The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us