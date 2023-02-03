A man and a woman were grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Għajnsielem.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Borġ Għarib at 10.45am.

The 61-year-old man, who is from Nadur, was driving a Kia Pride that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Tercel driven by the woman, 43, of Xagħra.

A nine-year-old girl was also in the Tercel.

The three people were taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance but the girl did not suffer any injuries. The police are investigating.