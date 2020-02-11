A motorcyclist and his pillion were injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Tarxien.

The police said the accident happened at 8pm Triq tal-Barrani. A 25-year-old man from Msida was riding a Yamaha YZF R6 that was involved in a collision with structures forming part of a project in the area to deviate traffic.

The rider and his pillion, a 19-year-old woman from Rabat, were assisted on site by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The rider was seriously injured, the pillion grievously.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.