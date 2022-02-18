A quad biker and his passenger were injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Għajnsielem.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imġarr at 11.15am.

A 28-year-old British man was riding a Kymco quad bike when he lost control and the bike overturned. He was slightly injured. His 25-year-old British passenger, however, suffered grievous injuries.

They were given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.