A 46-year-old woman was grievously injured on Tuesday when she was hit by a car in Nadur.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ir-Rabat at 8pm.

The woman, who is from Xewkija, was hit by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 34-year-old man who lives in Nadur.

A medical team on site gave the woman first aid and then transferred her to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. 

In another accident later, a 55-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after losing control of his motorbike in Mqabba.

The accident happened in Triq l-Imqabba at 11pm.

The victim, who is from Luqa, was riding his Honda when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating both accidents.

 

 

