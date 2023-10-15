A 73-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife were killed at a garage in Marsa on Sunday morning.

The double murder took place at around 9.30am in Triq it-Tiġrija.

Brandon Pisani addressing the media. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Police spokesman Brandon Pisani said the couple, both Maltese nationals, were found dead at a farm. One suspect was apprehended within minutes of the incident as he was seen leaving the site.

The police are also in possession of what they believe is the murder weapon. Pisani said it is not a firearm.

Keith Arnaud, who heads the murder squad, is also on site, accompanied by a large number of police officers.

On site. Photo: Matthew MirabelliOn site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

 

