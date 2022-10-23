Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà has evidence that two people obstructed investigations into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, according to Repubblika president Robert Aquilina.

He said one of these two people is former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

“I am informed that the commissioner has enough evidence in hand against at least two people who obstructed police investigations into Daphne Caruana Galiza’s murder, and one of those people is the former commissioner Lawrence Cutajar,” he claimed while addressing protestors calling for justice in Valletta on Sunday afternoon.

Walking down Republic Street, protestors chanted "no to mafia", "justice", and "we want action against corruption" as they waved Maltese flags.

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina addressing protestors on Sunday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The protest comes a few days after the civil society organisation won a legal battle to have magistrate Nadine Lia removed from a court case concerning top Pilatus Bank officials.

Addressing Sunday's crowd, Aquilina called for Gafà to hold a press conference to confirm or deny what he (Aquilina) was saying.

He called out his failure to address the sense of impunity in the country, despite being a commissioner for 27 months.

‘Corrupt clique led by Joseph Muscat’

Aquilina warned that a "clique" associated with criminals had taken over the country.

“We all know who the leader of this clique is - the corrupt former prime minister Joseph Muscat,” Aquilina said.

He said Muscat’s clique has its hands in Malta’s institutions, protect members from the hands of justice.

Protestors calling for justice for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Remove Pawlu Lia from justice commission

Addressing the Prime Minister, Aquilina called for Robert Abela to remove lawyer Pawlu Lia from the Commission for the Administration of Justice.

Lia is the father-in-law of Magistrate Lia and also the legal representative of Muscat and his wife.

Earlier this week, Aquilina also called for Nadine Lia's resignation.

Aquilina also asked the Prime Minister why the government had so much control over the national public broadcaster.

“If you are as successful as you say you are, why is there so much control,” he asked Abela.

On Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg, Aquilina alleged that she had signed a document in “recent months” ordering two people who were supposed to be charged over the Pilatus Bank case to remain uncharged.

"This document is being kept top secret. We need to understand that this is not normal," Aquilina charged.

He challenged Buttigieg to reveal the "top secret document" and reiterated his call for her resignation.

Protestors chanted "justice" and called for "the corrupt to be jailed" during a protest on Sunday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

'We will succeed'

Repubblika vice-president Alessandra Dee Crespo asked the crowd "not to give up hope".

"We will push for the truth to be revealed, because the Maltese people deserve that, they deserve the whole truth," she said.

"We cannot look the other way when they kill, steal, cover up and act as if nothing happened."

Repubblika vice- president Alessandra Dee Crespo. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Occupy Justice activist Pia Zammit said that while in the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after just a few days, in Malta people had to take to the streets and protest before resignations took place.

"Why do people in power here find it so difficult to resign," she asked.

“If I mess up in my job, I am asked to resign. If I do not resign, I am fired. This should be the same for people in power.”

She said that while Malta is portrayed as a "heaven" in reality people are stuck in constant traffic, there are people suffering from poverty and young people are eager to leave the island.