Two people had to be rushed to Mater Dei hospital after sustaining injuries in a car accident in Żurrieq on Saturday afternoon.

The accident which involved a BMW and Toyota colliding took place at around 3.30pm on Valletta street.

Car crash in Żurrieq. Credit: David Carabott

The 19-year-old driver of the BMW escaped with no injuries but an ambulance had to be called for the driver of the Toyota, a 35-year-old male Naxxar resident and his passenger who has yet to be idenitified.

Police said they are waiting for an update on the state of the two people recovering in hospital.