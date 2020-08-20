Two players within the US Open bubble have been dropped from the ATP and WTA Western and Southern Open and sent into quarantine after contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.
Tournament officials announced the move Wednesday, a day after learning that a non-player within the controlled environment had tested positive for the deadly virus.
