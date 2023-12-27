Two men who were allegedly involved in a knife fight in a Luqa apartment on Friday were denied bail when arraigned on Wednesday.

Mustafa Duale Abokor, 43 and Abraham Abrahm Abdi Ahmed, 24, both Somali, were arraigned separately and accused of inflicting grievous knife injuries upon each other and unlawful arrest. Both pleaded not guilty.

The fight apparently stemmed from a rent-related issue, the court was told.

Abokor had allowed Ahmed to temporarily stay at the Luqa flat which he shared with five other tenants. However, trouble brewed when the guest overstayed his welcome and matters came to a head when Mustafa returned home in a drunken state, the court was told by prosecutors.

Initial reports indicated that Abokor attacked Ahmed who reacted in self-defence.

However, the two men subsequently gave conflicting versions.

Upon arraignment, Abokor's defence contested the legality of his arrest, arguing that he had been granted police bail after the alleged attack.

However, prosecuting Inspector Gabriel Kitcher countered that police bail was granted only because Abokor was hospitalised and on condition that he would report at the police station once he was discharged.

In fact, both men had subsequently showed up over a fresh argument following the knife incident and that, in itself, was highly concerning.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella declared that the arrest was valid.

A request for bail was objected to in light of Abokor's voluminous criminal record and the fact that he had no fixed ties in Malta despite having lived here for almost ten years.

Moreover, there was also the fear of tampering with evidence and the accused’s documents indicated an incorrect address.

AG lawyer Etienne Savona also stressed that this was a knife attack, not merely a fist fight. Abokor had an alcohol problem which likely explained his violent reactions. In fact, he was previously convicted over a similar knife attack, added the inspector.

In light of those submissions, the court turned down the request for bail.

Bail was also requested for Ahmed and was likewise objected to by the prosecution for fear of tampering with evidence as well as the gravity of the charges.

Moreover, Ahmed had no fixed address and was now claiming to live at the flat where the prosecution’s main witness lived.

Bail was denied in his case too.

AG lawyer Etienne Savona and Inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was legal aid counsel.