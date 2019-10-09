Two Polish soldiers were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when munitions exploded as they attempted to defuse them, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

The munitions dated back to World War II, local media reported.

The explosion occurred in a forest near the town of Kuznia Raciborska, the military said. Two of the injured were flown to hospital in serious condition.

The troops were part of a parachute regiment stationed in the region.

According to police, they were tasked with dealing with old artillery shells discovered a few days earlier by people walking in the forest.

World War II shells and bombs are still often found in Poland which was invaded by Nazi Germany.