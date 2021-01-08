Two power shutdowns are planned for the Malta International Airport for the coming week.

The first shutdown will take place between 11pm on January 11 and 4am on January 12, while the second shutdown will take place on January 15 between midnight and 3am. These slots have been identified as the airport’s quietest times.

The planned outages will enable MIA to conduct works as part of an electrical infrastructure upgrade.

The company said in a statement on Friday that its investment in more modern electrical infrastructure will contribute to enhanced levels of safety and a more reliable electricity supply, while increasing capacity for future growth.

While the shutdowns are not expected to impact flights, MIA said that most of the terminal and car park lighting will also be impacted.

Additionally, some of the lifts and escalators around the terminal will be out of order, while certain services will not be available during the outages.