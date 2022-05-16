Two pregnancies results from sperm donations last year, the annual report of the Embryo Protection Authority shows.

The report also shows that since legal amendments in 2018 to allow the freezing of embryos, 364 embryos had been used in IVF cycles.

The report was tabled in parliament on Monday by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

It shows that the authority approved 904 procedures of assisted procreation last year, the highest since its setting up nine years ago.

There were 194 IVF cycles and 123 cycles of intrauterine insemination, resulting in 57 pregnancies - 51 through IVF and six from IUI. Two of the latter were thanks to sperm donations.

Since legal amendments in 2018 to allow the freezing of embryos, 364 embryos had been used in IVF cycles.

404 babies were born through IVF and 14 through IUI since the setting up of the authority in 2013 of which 260 were in Mater Dei Hospital.