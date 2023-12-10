Now in its sixth year, Il-Premju għall-Arti is a celebration of the achievements of Maltese culture and creative industries in the previous two years. Esther Lafferty talks to the creatives behind Moveo’s Frida − My Two Accidents (best production: dance) and Saydon Studios’ It-Teatru tal-Miskin (best production: theatre), whose contributions were recognised by the awards, and finds out what’s coming next.

The latest edition of Il-Premju għall-Arti on December 1 saw among its winners the production Frida − My two Accidents by Moveo Dance Company and It-Teatru tal-Miskin by Saydon Studios, winning Best Production for dance and theatre respectively.

Frida − My two Accidents was a dance theatre performance that highlighted the world-famous artist’s life and tragedies. Performed to original music composed by Albert Garzia, it was choreographed by Diane Portelli, one half of the duo behind Moveo.

Luke Saydon and colleagues at the Premju għall-Arti award ceremony.

Frida Kahlo’s art has been popu­larised around the world and in the feminist movement, which made it timely. Portelli, however, tried to steer away from her art and the way she is portrayed commercially, choosing to stress instead what made her human.

“I think Frida was such a success because it tugged on many emotional strings,” says Portelli.

“While researching Frida’s life, and choosing which episodes to portray, I found many parallels between Frida’s experiences and women’s experiences today. Frida had multiple miscarriages, for example, and the feeling of loss is something that everyone can relate to in one way or another. It was also a show about strength and freedom too, and these are universal feelings, whatever age or nationality you are.”

The duo behind dance company Moveo, Diane Portelli and Dorian Mallia, at the Premju għall-Arti award ceremony.

Dorian Mallia founded Moveo Dance Company 15 years ago and it’s a tribute to his talent and vision that Moveo also wins the Best Creative and Innovative Enterprise Award for a second time.

He is delighted to have created a platform for people across Malta to access professional dance, he says. With an ethos of pursuing innovation and exploring enigmatic concepts, and a space to call home over a long period of time, Moveo has also been transformational for Maltese professional dancers.

“Artistically, we’ve always tried to push boundaries and play with different ideas for how movement is portrayed, how gender is seen, for example, and offering new ways of seeing the body on stage – dance constantly evolves as the ideas and society changes so what the viewer sees is influenced by what is currently happening in the world.

Frida − My Two Accidents won the prize for Best Production: Dance in this year’s awards. Photo: Craft Mark

“We’re so honoured to have these awards,” says Mallia, “in recognition of everyone involved. It takes a whole team to provide artistic and financial support, to work collaboratively and offer mentorship, etc., all of which contribute to Moveo’s success.”

Looking ahead, Mallia and Portelli are beginning work on a new project, Għajn Xtutna (Eye of Our Shores). This will take place at the Valletta Campus Theatre bet­ween February 2 and 4.

Artistically, we’ve always tried to push boundaries and play with different ideas for how movement is portrayed

“The project is inspired by the traditional watchtowers along the islands’ coastlines. They were built to protect the islands, and we’re asking, ‘What are the threats to Malta today?’” explains Portelli.

Director Luke Saydon (centre, front) with actors Chiara Hyzler (left), Sean Borg (centre) and Thomas Camilleri. Photo: Sean Mallia

“It’s a collaboration with eight artists with whom Moveo haven’t previously worked, including a costume designer, a composer and a dramaturg. We also hope to include an urban/open style artist for the first time, which will be exciting,” she adds.

Also in receipt of two awards this year − Creative Practitioner and Best Production: Theatre − Luke Saydon of Saydon Studio is delighted to be awarded the Premju għall-Arti for It-Teatru tal-Miskin as it is the first show that he produced independently.

It-Teatru tal-Miskin won the prize for Best Production: Theatre in this year’s awards.

“It was a first for everything for me,” he smiles, “from the writing of a script, and writing lyrics in Maltese, to getting funding. It was a daunting process to get to the first night! Even finding spaces in which to tour the show wasn’t straightforward – it was too cutting-edge for some producers and theatres. However, it was something I felt I had to do.”

It-Teatru tal-Miskin is a musical about sexuality, gender and a young person’s experience of growing up queer in an intolerant society, a subject close to Saydon’s heart.

“I hadn’t found anything similar in the local theatre scene − something that blended musical theatre, absurdism and that cabaret feel, and I had no idea how it would be received.

Moveo has been transformational for Maltese professional dancers. Photo: Neil Grech

“Therefore, the public’s overwhelmingly positive reaction was unexpected and beautiful. To also be awarded the Premju Għall-Arti is an amazing endorsement of the show – and I owe it completely to the whole team involved. I’d like to thank everyone who supported me, and I hope these awards inspire future independent producers, writers and creatives to give audiences even more exciting new work. And as we will be publishing the script next summer, the It-Teatru tal-Miskin story isn’t finished yet!”

Next year, the studio is creating a new show Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin, which they hope to put on in the autumn.

“While it isn’t a sequel or continuation of It-Teatru tal-Miskin, it will be building on its legacy with a Maltese story about the queer landscape of our country,” he explains.

More broadly, given the talent recognised by all the categories of the Il-Premju għall-Arti, it is clear that the whole Maltese cultural landscape will continue to blossom in coming years.