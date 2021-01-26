Two priests are to be arraigned in Gozo on Wednesday accused of rape and child abuse, the police said.

The alleged victim was an altar boy and the abuse took place a number of years ago, the police said.

In a statement, the police said its vice squad had gathered enough evidence to proceeding criminally against the two Gozitan priests.

The two men were arrested on Monday night before they were interrogated for long hours at the police headquarters in Floriana.

The case was brought to light after a report submitted to the Safeguarding Commission within the Curia.

No further details were given.

The arraignment will take place in front of Magistrate Monica Vella.

The revelation comes just two months after a priest was jailed for three years for sexually abusing a teenage boy who was entrusted into his care.

Donald Bellizzi was convicted of sexually abusing the then 13-year-old boy, who used to attend a special group for those who were keen on becoming priests.