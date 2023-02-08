Two men suspected of mugging a 72-year-old woman last month were remanded in custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility where they were being detained over a separate offence.

Depty Naval, 38, working for a food courier, and Davinder Singh, 32, who worked as a security officer at a construction site, both Indian-born and homeless, were escorted back to court on Wednesday facing charges linking them to the aggravated robbery.

Their alleged elderly victim was walking along Triq l-Imsell corner with Triq it-Turisti in St Paul’s Bay, just after midnight on January 2, when she was mugged and robbed of her bag, containing her personal belongings including a hearing aid worth some €9,000.

Later that same night, the woman’s credit card was used at a St Julian’s establishment.

Police investigating that incident eventually tracked down the two suspects who had, meanwhile, ended up in prison in connection with a separate case.

On Wednesday, they were escorted back to court and jointly charged with aggravated theft, fraud, as well as making fraudulent gains not exceeding €500.

Naval was separately charged with breaching bail conditions imposed by the Criminal Court in December 2020.

They pleaded not guilty and earned a warning from the magistrate when they declared that before going to prison, they used to live at a Gżira address.

Prosecuting Inspector Lydon Zammit pointed out that both men were homeless and had been staying inside an abandoned hotel at St Paul’s Bay.

“If I find out that they are lying to the court, I will order their investigation for supplying false information to court,” warned Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

Both accused were registered as “having no fixed abode” and were remanded in custody.

Inspectors Stephen Gulia and Lydon Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Mario Mifsud was counsel to Naval. Lawyer Daniel Attard was counsel to Singh.