Two Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19 and a third is in isolation, the club said Wednesday a few hours before a Ligue 1 match at Lorient.

They are one of several Ligue 1 clubs to reveal positive tests, though not at the same level as England, where a raft of matches have been postponed in the Premier League and lower divisions.

PSG’s two positive cases are German international defender Thilo Kehrer and the 21-year-old French midfielder Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe.

They “are subject to the appropriate health protocol”, said their club.

Argentine international midfielder Leandro Paredes was placed in isolation on Tuesday “as a precaution”, PSG said.

