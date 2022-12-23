Two 12-year-old pupils at a state school have been suspended after they allegedly sexually assaulted a girl of 11 in class.

The education ministry has ordered an inquiry into the alleged sexual assault, over which a police report has also been filed.

The incident happened a few weeks ago but was only reported to the school on Tuesday after the girl told her mother about the incident.

The minister immediately ordered an internal inquiry - Education Ministry spokesperson

According to the girl, one of the two male students grabbed her breast while the other touched her thigh.

Times of Malta has opted not to publish details of the state school where the incident happened to protect the students involved.

Boys' parents called in

Sources said the sexual assault took place between 7am and 8am when lessons had not officially started but when pupils had started to arrive at school for the day. At the time, there are usually teachers supervising the premises but they are normally located in corridors and the school playgrounds.

As soon as the matter was brought to the school’s attention, guidance teachers as well as personal and social development (PSD) teachers at the school, who are trained in how to handle such cases, were asked to intervene.

After an initial investigation revealed that the incident had truly taken place, the boys’ parents were called in and they were immediately suspended indefinitely.

Inquiry to make recommendations

Children under 14 cannot be held criminally liable for an offence they might have committed.

However, legal experts said there are instances where parents are held responsible for an act committed by their children.

The sexual age of consent in Malta is 16.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the education ministry said that as soon as the minister was informed of the incident, he immediately ordered an internal inquiry into the matter and asked that the three children be given all the psychological assistance they require.

The internal inquiry is also expected to provide recommendations on what can be done to prevent such incidents in the future.