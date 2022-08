Two people were grievously injured on Monday evening in an accident at San Lawrenz.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Ġebla tal-Ġeneral at 5.45pm.

A 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both Italian, were riding a quadbike when they lost control and crashed into a wall.

They were taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.