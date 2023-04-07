Two quadbikers were injured on Thursday in an accident at Għarb.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ta’ Wied Mielaħ at 3.30pm.

They said the quadbike's 34-year-old driver lost control of the Adly she was riding. A 26-year-old woman was riding pillion.

Both women are French nationals. They were given first aid by a medical team on site and they were then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The main rider was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries, while the pillion driver was slightly injured.

The police are investigating.