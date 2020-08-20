Two 50-metre quays at St Thomas Bay are being rebuilt after having deteriorated as a result of the elements.

The €3 million project is being handled by Infrastructure Malta.

The current work will eliminate dangers for swimmers, fishermen and boat enthusiasts, the agency said.

Minister Ian Borg, who visited the works, said his ministry is committed to safeguarding public through an adequate infrastructure.

"This does not only apply only for our roads but for our bays and ports."

The agency hopes to conclude most of the rebuilding works during the summer. The whole project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Infrastructure Malta is also planning to build two smaller quays at Żonqor with an investment of around €840,000.