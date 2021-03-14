Two men were remanded in custody on Sunday after pleading not guilty to involvement in a burglary in Qormi.

Patrick Mangion, 47, from Valletta and Brian Agius, 41, from Siġġiewi, were accused of stealing from a house in Qormi on March 7. They were also charged with breaching conditions of several releases and court orders.

Inspector Roderick Agius told Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo that the police identified Mangion from CCTV footage. Further investigations revealed that Agius had driven Mangion and two other people to commit the theft.

Brian Agius told the court he did not know what the other men had been planning.

His defence lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia said that their client did not appear in the CCTV footage being mentioned and had admitted to the police that he had just driven by car to Qormi and left.

Both men denied the charges and the defence lawyers requested bail. The prosecution objected because the investigation is still ongoing as there are still two other people on the run.

The court turned down the request since Mangion has a voluminous criminal record while Agius, who is a factory worker, has no fixed address.