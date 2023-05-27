Two people who fell from a cliff edge near Paradise Bay were rescued by an Armed Forces helicopter on Friday night and then treated for slight injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

The incident happened on Friday night after a police officer reported that two people had fallen off a cliff at Għar Tuta, on the limits of Paradise Bay.

The Malta Rescue Coordination Centre directed the Armed Forces to dispatch a rescue helicopter to the site. Using a winch, the helicopter crew successfully lifted both people to safety.

However, the victims were “not cooperating” with the helicopter crew following the rescue and the AFM therefore handed the two over to the police.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that the two were treated at Mater Dei Hospital for slight injuries and allowed to go home.