Two rock climbers were badly hurt in Gozo on Sunday afternoon in a fall at Mġarr ix-Xini, the police said.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm when a 37-year-old woman from Birkirkara fell as she was scaling cliffs in the Mġarr ix-Xini valley. She fell onto a 30-year-old man, also from Birkirkara, who was trying to help her.

Police and Civil Protection Department officials were called to the scene and the two were taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

Doctors have said that the woman is seriously injured while the man’s injuries, while less serious, are nevertheless of a grievous nature.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the incident. The police said that they were investigating further.