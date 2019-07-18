Two Romanian brothers were remanded in custody on Friday after they denied their involvement in the importation of some 31 kilogrammes of cannabis grass found hidden in a car on its arrival from Pozzallo.

Cosmin Constantin Iosub, 19, and his older brother Bogdan Ionut, 21, were charged with importing the cannabis grass into Malta on Thursday and with having been in possession of cannabis found in circumstances denoting it was not for their personal use.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea remanded the men in custody. No request for bail was made.

Police Inspectors Mark Mercieca and Justine Grech prosecuted while lawyers Alfred Abela and Francois Dalli appeared for the men.