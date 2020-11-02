Two seabins, which will filter 432 million litres of water over a year in Marsaxlook and Marsascala, have just joined another 11 bins that collect microplastics and other debris floating in Maltese waters.

The seabins are particularly effective in gathering waste that is otherwise difficult to collect due to its size, as well as skimming the sea surface for floating oil and other pollutants.

The most caught items by such bins are usually cigarette butts, followed by plastic particles. Plastic utensils, shopping bags, plastic bottles and disposable cups are other polluting culprits that are filtered out.

These latest two bins were sponsored by the Malta Aiport Foundation, which is collaborating with the NGO Żibel and Strand Marine, the local distributors of the Seabin Project.

MIA chose Marsaxlokk and Marsascala as they fall in line with its foundation's commitment of investing in the airport's neighbouring communities.

Apart from the 13 bins currently installed across the island, another nine will soon find their way to Maltese waters in the coming weeks, MIA said in a statement.

Photo: Malta International Airport