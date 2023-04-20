Two seminarians will be ordained as deacons by Archbishop Charles Scicluna during a Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, on Saturday at 9.30am. The Mass will be transmitted live on Church.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.

The two seminarians are Malcolm John Saliba from the parish of the Assumption of Our Lady, Attard, and Karl Andrew Schembri from the parish of the Nativity of Our Lady, Mellieħa.

Deacons assist priests during the celebration of the Eucharist, the administering of baptism, the celebration of marriage and blessing marital bonds, the proclamation and preaching of the Gospel, and the leading of prayers at funerals.