A man and a woman were seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree in Zabbar on Wednesday evening.

The police said the accident took place in Council of Europe Road at about 7pm.

The Honda Accord was being driven by a 33-year-old woman who was accompanied by a 38-year-year-old man, both of Cospicua.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were called to help extract the two from the wreckage of their vehicle before they were taken to hospital.