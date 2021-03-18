A man and a woman were seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree in Zabbar on Wednesday evening.
The police said the accident took place in Council of Europe Road at about 7pm.
The Honda Accord was being driven by a 33-year-old woman who was accompanied by a 38-year-year-old man, both of Cospicua.
Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were called to help extract the two from the wreckage of their vehicle before they were taken to hospital.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us