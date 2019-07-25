Il Corsaro

2, Congrave Street, Żurrieq

Tel: 2164 2183

Food: 9/10

Service: 2/10

Ambience: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Overall: 6/10

Three centuries ago, the Christians of Malta sponsored a particular brand of piracy. The Knights didn’t pop by and claim this island because it was laden with gold and self-sufficient – they came here because they had nowhere else to go. So, to supplement the income of our little archipelago and continue to live on food and wine imported from Sicily and further North, they organised our pirates into Corsairs – a fleet that would mercilessly pillage the Muslim navy.

There is a reason I don’t write history books. I can’t be bothered with the glamour. Everything that happened made sense when it did and made someone richer and someone poorer. Or more dead. I’m just mentioning the Corsairs because no attempt to glamourise their actions can hold water, so to speak. They attacked any ship that flew the Muslim flag, took prisoners as galley slaves and stole everything that was worth anything.

But we’re happy to look past their methods because it gave us plenty and our holy rulers needed it to survive and gain weight.

A line could have been drawn then and it wasn’t so history voted in favour of Corsairs. Three cheers for history.

There’s a restaurant in Żurrieq that celebrates this part of our past. It is called Il Corsaro and it’s on the hill in Wied iż-Żurrieq.

The little place, with a handful of tables inside and one on the terrace, has gained quite the reputation for serving seafood and I’d been postponing a visit for a while. They’re not open for lunch and getting through to them was tougher than I thought.

They supply a mobile phone number for reservations and I wasn’t about to drive all the way to find they’re fully booked.

Getting through was a nightmare though, so it took a couple of weeks to snag a table. Finally, the better half worked some magic and we had a table. I headed over one evening, enjoying a sunset drive round the West coast of our lovely island.

The view from the restaurant is one that makes living on an island worth your while. Of course there is some junk across the road to remind us that we’re in the Third World but beyond that are open sea views and Filfla, the island named to thwart pronunciation for anyone who wasn’t born here.

When we got there, we hung around a little, wondering where we should sit. A man who appeared to be in a hurry asked if we’d booked a table. We had, so he pointed us to a table and vanished.

Ten minutes later we asked one of the men in the kitchen whether they could help with a couple of questions we had but they said they’d rather wait for the guy who ran the place and we waited some more.

Eventually he turned up and walked past us, refusing to acknowledge our presence.

I wanted some help when ordering food, wondering whether we could assemble an antipasto from the dishes on the board. He was so inflexible and occasionally rude that I actually said, “Would you like to help us out or would you rather we left?”

Eventually we placed an order, and that ‘eventually’ is skipping some more awkward conversations I won’t bother transcribing.

I’m one for a complete experience and this does not include being insulted

We ordered a couple of antipasti to start with and a plate of pasta each and thought we’d progress to a main course if we had room after that. It’s rare that I feel affronted by service because I have very low expectations.

I wouldn’t like to sound like my Italian is anything special but I did my best to speak in the man’s language to try and smooth things out and he asked, a couple of times, whether I was Italian.

I suspected I’d have had a warmer welcome had I lied but I have a misplaced, and ever-vanishing, sense of national pride.

While we waited, he dashed into the bathroom to kick a man out. The poor client was there celebrating a special day and the chef mistook him for a tourist who’d walked in off the street to use their bathrooms. The client didn’t appreciate being manhandled and made it clear. While I felt awful for the poor diner, I realised that I wasn’t being singled out.

Then our sauteéd mussels turned up and my brain turned inside out. I wanted to be upset with the place because of the lack of service but these were the best I’ve tasted. I’m including near-epiphany experiences away from our shores and this was the real deal, the gold standard by which mussels can be judged. They were plump and fresh and tasted like they’d been cooked in the sea, with a broth so elegant and balanced that it does nothing more than support the main act.

It takes confidence in your ingredients to have a broth that lays them bare. We’re so used to buckets of cream and bushels of garlic and handfuls of salt to mask the nastiness that the wrong mussels are that this came as a very pleasant surprise. I felt that if he’d placed a pot of these mussels outside the door and asked me to eat them while sitting on the pavement, I would have.

When we were done, it was time for the ricciola carpaccio, served by our man. “It’s amberjack,” I explained to the better half whose knowledge of Italian equals my understanding of classical music – we know it exists. He looked at me with scorn and her with patience and said, “raw fish”.

By now I was prepared for the insults and just dug in. It is cleverly served with a lot of dried bell pepper, an ingredient we come across very rarely. There is plenty of it so the slightly sweet, very crunchy and mildly acidic flakes of dried pepper adhere to the chopped amberjack flesh. You can pick as much of it as you like and it makes for a very interesting take on a fish tartare.

Our pasta was served in a pan – first a pan of linguine with langoustine to share and after that the one I’d ordered with triglia and prawn. The mastery in the kitchen persists here.

The langoustine are tiny ones so, if you don’t mind a bit of crunch and a whole lot of flavour, you can take the smaller ones and eat them shell and all.

The second pasta dish was even more special. The sauce is simple and clings to the pasta, carrying the mild flavour of the small, red fish with it. The prawn has been shelled and chopped, so eating this dish is a delight, never knowing the proportion of fish and crustacean that’s going to end up on your fork.

The bread that had been served at the beginning of the meal is so good that I was tempted to ask what baker he uses but that’s often a secret that a chef likes to keep to themselves. When I was done with the pasta, I picked up a wedge of scrumptious ftira and did what the Italians call ‘la scarpetta’, dipping the bread in the sauce that’s left in the pan to lap up every last bit of divine goodness.

Our man passed by just as I did so and asked if we’d liked our food. It was so good, I told him, that I was going for la scarpetta, intending this as the compliment that it is. Well of course you would, he said. It’s free.

With that for dessert I asked for the bill. We’d had a lovely bottle of Greco di Tufo that was very decently priced with our meal and paid €87 for the lot. It is not a lot to pay for such excellent food. I normally associate such quality of ingredients and the ability with which the food was prepared with dining away from our shores so, while I paid twice what I’d have in Italy, I’d saved an air fare.

The question about the Corsair remains. Am I prepared to close an eye to the bits of the story that are unpleasant, laying down the tasty bits for posterity and ignoring the nasty ones? I’m not. I’m one for a complete experience and this does not include being insulted. If you’re up for some of the best approaches to seafood the island has to offer and can take a grumpy man as part of it, though, do book a table and try to arrive in time for sunset. It will be a treat for almost all of your senses.