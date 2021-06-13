Two solar farms that will generate enough electricity to cater for around 500 families per year are being developed in Gozo.

Announcing the investment, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the farms will generate two million kWh per year. The farms, at Ta’ Ċenċ, are being developed by the joint venture, Malta Energy on Water Services Corporation (WSC) reservoirs. They cover an area of 9,360m², with 2,871 panels.

“This renewable energy project will generate energy that is equivalent to that consumed by around 500 households. These projects are part of this government’s vision to continue to incentivise renewable energy in our country”, Dalli said.

She said the government will continue to incentivise entities to keep producing clean energy, which will contribute to more sustainable economic growth and allow Malta’s targets to be achieved by everyone.

WSC CEO Ivan Falzon said the corporation will continue working on projects of added value, where this will result in generating more clean and renewable energy.

Malta Energy CEO Noel Gauci said the venture will, in future, also be able to invite families who do not have space to install panels to buy a portion of future projects.

Malta Energy plans to expand its operations to areas outside of the Water Services Corporation’s facilities, which are owned by other government entities, and can provide more value to the entity hosting the installations. The panels can offer shelter, electric vehicle charging, and other infrastructure utilities.