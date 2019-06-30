A curious legal notice has recently come into effect that basically prohibits entertainment outlets in the predominantly touristic areas of Paceville, Qawra and Buġibba from playing music that can be heard outside their premises after 1am. When such news breaks out, one cannot help but wonder what issues the legislation (assuming it is enforced) is intended to address.

Normally, one would expect regulations in touristic areas, where there is a concentration of entertainment outlets, to be somewhat laxer on noise emissions, as people are expected to stay out later at night and outdoor entertainment is more common.

In many civilised cities, noise emissions emanating from entertainment clubs are strictly regulated throughout the day and, in any case, their music cannot be heard in the streets after 10 or 11pm. In Malta, there is an anarchic attitude to noise pollution originating from these outlets, in spite of having explicit regulations in the Trade Licences Act that clearly prohibit entertainment outlets from disturbing the surroundings at any time.

The police seem to have instructions to turn a blind eye to these regulations. It is more than evident that owners of the main entertainment establishments have a strong hold and influence on the authorities to safeguard their financial interests, even if this comes at the cost of the well-being of the rest of our society. This situation has prevailed for decades.

This legal notice has been designed to address conflicting business interests. Specifically, hotel owners are inundated with complaints by their customers about excessive noise which makes it impossible for them to sleep until dawn. The legislation, therefore, seeks to establish an uneasy compromise between hotels and entertainment establishments, knowing full well that many tourists do not look forward to sleep deprivation as part of their five-star experience in Malta. Although residents who live in these areas may benefit from this accord, they were never part of the equation.

Which is why the legal notice specifically excludes areas where entertainment venues are a major nuisance to thousands of families, where there are hardly any hotels, just working people who need to wake up to go to work the following day, or elderly persons who need a good night’s rest.

To residents… who have to forego their sleep due to rowdy boat parties, this legal notice is a harsh slap in the face

To these residents – living in Żebbug, Attard, Lija, Mosta, Rabat, Mtarfa – as well as those living in coastal areas who have to forego their sleep due to rowdy boat parties, this legal notice is a harsh slap in the face. The restrictions in the tourist areas will amplify the open air activities in residential areas because, ultimately, the true motivation of this legal notice is that it is part of a marketing strategy that has set as its objective the coexistence of two tourism segments with potential conflicting interests.

The solution, as provided by the legal notice, is to separate them geographically as far as possible – and it is the residents in non-touristic areas who will suffer the consequences.

I really wish to be proven wrong on these arguments, and for these arguments to not just be the rumblings of an affected person who has had to sleep with ear plugs and who, on occasion, also had to miss work following a sleepless night caused by an open air noise orgy emanating from Ta’ Qali and Żebbuġ grounds.

I can only be convinced of the good intentions of the authorities if they amend the legal notice to cover all of Malta and give adequate notice to owners of entertainment establishments and party organisers specifying that they can only operate in the summer of 2020 if their outlets are soundproofed.

I have nothing against music entertainment. In fact, I disagree with the 4am curfew since I believe that anyone should party at any time of the day provided that the legitimate rights of residents are not impinged.

Just as the authorities have attempted to strike a form of compromise between two business segments, it should also be possible – if there is the will – to seek a solution that leads to a peaceful coexistence between businesses and those in need of rest.

If government is so concerned about the welfare of five-star tourists, who visit Malta for an average of eight nights per stay, it should not provide two-star treatment to its permanent residents.