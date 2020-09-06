Two migrants who tried to slip out of Malta by hiding inside a container destined for shipment to Italy have landed behind bars instead.
They were arrested by immigration police after being discovered hidden away inside a container, belonging to a local company, that was about to be loaded onto a Tirrenia vessel, heading to Italy.
Following their arraignment on Sunday, each got a six-month jail term after admitting to the wrongdoing.
Meanwhile another migrant, a Sudanese national, was separately arraigned and charged with being in possession of a false travel document when trying to make his way through passport control at Malta International Airport.
He was about to catch a flight to Turin.
Upon his admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, declared him guilty and condemned him to a six-month jail term.
Inspector Lara Butters prosecuted.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us