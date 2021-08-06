Two suspect muggers were arrested less than 24 hours after stopping a 43-year-old man in Gżira, threatening him and robbing him, the police said on Friday.

The mugging took place at 11am on Wednesday in Ġnien il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa.

By noon, the police had arrested a 56-year-old woman in the same locality and kicked off a search for a second suspect.

A Rapid Intervention Unit officer spotted the 46-year-old suspect while off duty.

He alerted his colleagues, and the man - a passenger in a car being driven through Gżira - was arrested soon after.

The two will be arraigned in court on Friday.