Two suspect muggers were arrested less than 24 hours after stopping a 43-year-old man in Gżira, threatening him and robbing him, the police said on Friday.
The mugging took place at 11am on Wednesday in Ġnien il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa.
By noon, the police had arrested a 56-year-old woman in the same locality and kicked off a search for a second suspect.
A Rapid Intervention Unit officer spotted the 46-year-old suspect while off duty.
He alerted his colleagues, and the man - a passenger in a car being driven through Gżira - was arrested soon after.
The two will be arraigned in court on Friday.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us