A Marsascala man was caught with 29 sachets of suspected heroin after police discovered he was driving without a valid licence, in one of two separate drug finds on Monday night.

The suspect, 31, caught police officers’ attention at around 11.30pm on Triq Sant’ Antnin, when he pulled the Suzuki he was driving to the side of the road before reaching police officers up ahead.

Officers searched the Suzuki after discovering that the driver did not have a valid licence. Inside, they found several transparent sachets containing a white powder believed to be heroin, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a separate drug-related case, anti-drug squad police arrested a 30-year-old Algerian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay after catching him with two bags of ecstasy pills, cocaine and cannabis, all seemingly prepared to be sold.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.