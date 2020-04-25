Two suspected poachers were arrested on Friday after they were spotted on the roof of a farmhouse with shotguns as a wounded black stork flew overhead.

Suspected gunshot wound can be seen on the black stork. Photo: BirdLife Malta

Sources told Times of Malta that the two suspects were reported to the police’s Administrative Law Enforcement unit by an enforcement officer with the environmental regulator ERA who was off-duty at the time.

The off-duty officer noticed the two men on the roof of a Girgenti farmhouse with shotguns when permitted hunting hours were over for the day.

At the time, a black stork which had been shot at was flying overhead.

ALE officers raided the farmhouse, found shotguns and arrested the two men. A police spokesperson confirmed that two suspects had been arrested for alleged poaching offences and said they would be summoned to face charges in court during a future ALE sitting in court.

The black stork which was flying above at the time is believed to have been injured after it was shot in Zebbiegħ on Thursday evening.

Photos shared by Birdlife Malta on Saturday morning show the extent of the bird's injuries.

A 32-year-old man with nine prior poaching convictions has been charged with the crime. He has pleaded not guilty and was granted bail on Friday.