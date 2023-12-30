The police are questioning two suspected thieves in connection with a Marsa robbery on Friday evening.

The suspects, a 37-year-old Birżebbuġa man and a 29-year-old woman from Cospicua, are believed to have stolen a man’s wallet from his car and then damaged the vehicle.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said the two had first approached a man on Triq is-Salib and asked him for money. As they did so, the woman is alleged to have stolen the man’s wallet from inside the car while the man kicked the vehicle.

Both made a quick getaway but the victim immediately filed a police report and described the assailants to officers. Police officers found the woman a short time later at Triq is-Sajjied, Marsa and the man inside a bar nearby.

The two are being held for questioning by the police.