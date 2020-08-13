Two men suspected to have been involved in a major theft of cigarettes from a Valletta warehouse were arrested in Swieqi on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the theft took place early last month.

On Thursday afternoon police officers from various branches as well as customs inspectors raided an apartment in Triq il-Qatta, Swieqi and arrested two men, aged 54 and 26 resident in Swieqi and Mosta respectively.

They also recovered 13 boxes containing 6,500 cigarettes which were to be sold illegally. Some were already packed in a van.

Investigations are continuing.