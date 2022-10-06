A boy and a girl, both 14, were injured when hit by a car on Wednesday in Mqabba.

The police said in a statement the accident happened at around 3pm on Triq il-Konvoj ta' Santa Marija.

They were hit by a Volkswagen Polo driven by a 71-year-old from Qrendi.

They were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where the boy was certified as having suffered grievous injuries while the girl suffered slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.