A boy and a girl, both 14, were injured when hit by a car on Wednesday in Mqabba.
The police said in a statement the accident happened at around 3pm on Triq il-Konvoj ta' Santa Marija.
They were hit by a Volkswagen Polo driven by a 71-year-old from Qrendi.
They were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where the boy was certified as having suffered grievous injuries while the girl suffered slight injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us