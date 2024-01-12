Two teenagers were arrested in St Paul's Bay following the theft of jewellery items from a shop on Triq Dawret il-Gżejjer.

The 17-year-olds, from Sweden, were first spotted at around 3.45pm by police officers on patrol on Triq il-Merluzz. When the teenagers saw the officers, they fled, with the officers giving chase.

The officers managed to catch up with one of them, while the other one fled the scene.

At that same moment, the officers were informed of a theft from the shop. The two young men that had just been chased by the police fitted the description of the suspected thieves.

The police said in a statement that while the youngster was getting into the police car, he threw away a golden bracelet.

The police searched for the other young man at his residence, where they found another golden bracelet and a watch, also stolen from the shop.

The two are expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

Police investigations are ongoing.