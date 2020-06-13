Two teenagers admitted to a string of thefts of mobile phones and other electronic equipment, one of them landing a five-year jail term.

A Maltese 16-year old from St Paul’s Bay and a Libyan 17-year old Libyan, who is currently already serving another prison term, were jointly charged on Saturday with four aggravated thefts between February 18 and April 11.

The duo had targeted shops in St Julian’s, Sliema, Paola and Birkirkara, stealing mobile phones, other electronic equipment and SIM cards.

The elder of the accused was separately charged with three other instances of aggravated theft, twice targeting the same St Julian’s store within six days and another shop in Birkirkara in March.

The thefts took place at night or in the early hours of the day.

The 17-year old was further charged with relapsing.

Upon their own admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, declared them guilty and condemned the 17-year old to a five year effective jail term.

The 16-year old was placed under a 3-year probation order.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Sarah Zerafa prosecuted.