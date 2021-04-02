Two 17-year-olds were injured on Friday in an accident in Msida.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ix-Xatt, Pietà at 5.30pm.

The victims, a man from Belgium who lives in Pembroke and a woman from Ukraine who lives in Sliema, were hit by a Renault Clio that was being driven by a 30-year-old woman from Tarxien.

They were given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The man was seriously injured but the condition of the woman is not yet known.

The police are investigating.