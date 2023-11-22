Two 16-year-old boys who assaulted another teen in Valletta’s Merchants Street and fractured his leg have been placed under probation and ordered to do 60 hours of community work.

The duo, who cannot be named under court order as they are minors, had originally pleaded not guilty to the January 2023 assault but subsequently switched their plea during their case’s first sitting.

Both the teens are first-time offenders.

The attack had made national headlines and prompted Prime Minister Robert Abela to say that he no longer felt comfortable allowing his young daughter to roam Valletta’s streets alone.

Following their admission, Magistrate Lara Lanfranco had upheld the defence’s request for pre-sentencing reports in respect of both teens.

Those reports were duly drawn up by two probation officers who presented them and testified on their conclusions in March.

Those reports provided the Magistrate with an insight of the circumstances surrounding the teens who were both first-time offenders.

When meting out punishment, the court took note of various factors including the age of the accused, their otherwise untainted criminal record, their early guilty plea as well as the probation officers’ recommendation that the teens ought to be monitored.

Having a probation officer to keep tabs on the youngsters would provide them with proper guidance and would avoid any repeats or any future criminal wrongdoing that could possibly “land them on the courts’ doorstep.”

In light of all considerations the court placed each of the accused under a three-year probation order and ordered them to perform at least 60 hours of community work, explaining to the teens the implications of this sentence.

Inspectors Daryl Borg and Kevin Pulis prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi were defence counsel.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Giannella de Marco appeared parte civile.