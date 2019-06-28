Two great tenors converged on the Granaries on Saturday as Maltese star Joseph Calleja and legendary Italian singer-songwriter and record producer Andrea Bocelli united in song in the former's annual concert in Malta.
They were accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.
Calleja’s other guest performers included Ira Losco, Gillian Zammit, Michela Pace and Nicole Frendo.
PREVIOUS
Announcements - August 25, 2019
NEXT
Honoured to play at Stadium of Light - Sunderland's Farrugia
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.