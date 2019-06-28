Two great tenors converged on the Granaries on Saturday as Maltese star Joseph Calleja and legendary Italian singer-songwriter and record producer Andrea Bocelli united in song in the former's annual concert in Malta.

They were accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Calleja’s other guest performers included Ira Losco, Gillian Zammit, Michela Pace and Nicole Frendo.

Photo: Marin Babanov

