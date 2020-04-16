Two men have been arrested after attempting to flee the police after separate thefts.

The police said the first case took place in Qawra on Wednesday afternoon when a Maltese man approached a deliveryman, asking him to exchange some cash.

When the deliveryman pulled out his money, the thief grabbed a wad of banknotes and fled.

The police were alerted and arrested the alleged thief in an apartment block indicated by the victim.

In the second case, a 17-year-old Libyan was caught red-handed in a Marsa shop at about 2am on Thursday.

The police said officers on patrol noted how the shop was partially open and there was broken glass and blood on the floor.

They peered inside and saw the man, wearing a hoodie trying to escape from the back. He was promptly arrested. Cash and other items were found in a bag.

The two men are due to be taken to court later on Thursday.