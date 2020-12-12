Two men robbed a Mosta shop at gunpoint on Friday evening, getting away with cash and several mobile phone top-up cards.

The police said that the hold-up of the Constitution street store happened at around 6.30pm, when a man armed with a gun walked into the shop and demanded money from a 36-year-old cashier, who is Indian and lives in Cospicua.

An accomplice stood guard by the shop’s door and the two thieves fled before the police were called to the scene.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the case. The police investigation is being led by district police and the force’s major crimes unit.