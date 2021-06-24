Andy Murray can dream of a third successive Olympic tennis singles title after the former world number one was selected in the British team for the Tokyo Games.

The 34-year-old Scot’s career has been blighted by injury since beating Juan Martin del Potro in a memorable final in the 2016 Rio Games.

Murray will also play in the men’s doubles in Tokyo, but with Joe Salisbury and not his doubles specialist brother Jamie.

