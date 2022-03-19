Two people have been arrested on suspicion of cocaine trafficking after they were found with 850 grams of the drug and more than €65,000 in cash.

The suspects are a 42-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.

They were arrested on Thursday in Marsascala by officers acting on a tip-off about drug dealing, the police said.

Officers first approached the female suspect outside an apartment in the southern town and found that she was carrying 100g of cocaine and cash.

They then proceeded to search inside the apartment, where they found the male suspect, 850g of cocaine and around €66,000 in cash.

Both suspects were arrested and are expected to be charged in court on Saturday morning. Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also being investigated by the police’s anti-drug squad.