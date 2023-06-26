The Malta Weightlifting Association will be represented by two young athletes to Chisinau, Moldova, to take part in the European Youth Championships.

Kim Camilleri Lagana and Kaya Curmi Inguanez have shown exceptional skill and determination and skill in recent months to earn a place among the best lifters in their categories on the continent.

Camilleri Lagana will be in action on Sunday when she competes in the U-15 category. She is the current European champion in the U-15 division.

Accompanying Camilleri Lagana will be her coach, Jesmond Caruana, whose guidance and support have played a crucial role in her success.

