In a statement, the Association of Catering Establishments has said that while it appreciates that Malta needs to increase the number of tourists in order to sustain its economy as already communicated in various statements, this does not mean Malta should lose perspective.

“The recent COVID-19 spread during mass events which were permitted to be held also within a local accommodation establishment brings to question the relevance of strict social distancing and other measures which have been imposed on independent restaurants.

“We have, over recent days, all been exposed to coverage of the events which saw a numerous amount of individuals within close vicinity of one another for a prolonged time period. This causes one to consider whether the two- and three-metre table spacing guidelines which have been retained for catering establishments are firstly required, considering that the same patrons are permitted to engage closely in other spaces, and whether these are unjustly applied considering the masses allowed within hotel establish­ments and around hotel restaurants.”

The association added how this occurrence followed other notable disparate treatments of independent catering establishments compared with their accommodation counterparts, dating back decades.

Restaurants within hotels are unjustly favoured

“Operating as part of the accommodation establishment, restaurants within hotels are unjustly favoured in terms of employment legislation which, among others, requires employees engaged within hotel restaurants to fall under the umbrella of accommodation establishments and be compensated at their standard hourly rate regardless if it’s a Sunday or public holiday as long as they fall within their whole time working hours. On the other hand, independent restauranteurs are required to compensate their employees at double the basic rate on Sundays and public holidays.

This work regulation order dates back to 1992, since which date there have been no improvements in this regard, regardless of the over 3,400 catering licences (only figures licensed by MTA) and over 40,000 catering employees which are involved in the industry (as well as the direct effect on wholesalers and other operators falling within the restaurant’s supply chain). The work regulation order addressing independent restaurants is based on the factory manufacturing model when it should not be.”

The association called for the relevant authorities to re-evaluate their positions and level the playing fields for hotels and restaurants, and particularly hotel restaurants and independent restaurants.