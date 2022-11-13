A man and a woman who admitted to stealing some €25,000 worth of items from a former Naxxar guesthouse were granted bail pending judgment.

Kersten Catania, 31, from Marsa was arraigned on Sunday alongside his partner in crime, Abigail McManus Sultana, a 28-year-old Xgħajra resident, over the theft which took place on October 6 and possibly also in the preceding weeks.

Various items, including framed pictures and industrial catering equipment, totaling some €25,000 in value, were reported stolen from the premises.

The prosecution informed the court that the stolen property had been subsequently retrieved.

The duo were charged with aggravated theft as well as relapsing.

Both registered an admission.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, upheld a request by the defence lawyers for a pre-sentencing report in respect of both co-accused.

After hearing submissions by the parties the court also upheld a request for bail pending judgment.

Catania was granted bail against a deposit of €4,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000, while McManus Sultana was granted bail against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000.

They were also ordered to sign the bail book three times and twice weekly respectively, and to abide by a curfew between 10.30pm and 6am.

Inspector Joseph Mercieca prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Noel Bianco were counsel to Catania. Bianco also assisted the other co-accused.